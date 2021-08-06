Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's Vectura agrees to Carlyle's fresh offer, leaves behind Philip Morris

A general view of the lobby outside the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo

Aug 6 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Vectura on Friday agreed to the fresh terms for the 958-million-pound ($1.33 billion) takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O), weeks after accepting a bid from Tobacco group Philip Morris (PM.N).

The London-listed company, which focuses on treatments for respiratory ailments, agreed to Carlyle's all-cash offer of 155 pence per share. Its first offer was 136 pence per share in cash and 19 pence in dividend.

Last month, Philip Morris had offered Vectura 150 pence per share and an additional 19 pence in the form of a dividend. The offer, worth about 1.05 billion pounds, came at a time when big tobacco firms are seeking an image makeover. read more

"This (Carlyle's latest proposal) is a highly attractive offer for Vectura shareholders, which secures the delivery of future value in cash, with no regulatory contingencies to completion," Vectura Chairman Bruno Angelici said.

The Carlyle deal is backed by Vectura's board, the companies said in a joint statement, adding that Vectura shareholders AXA Investment Managers, TIG Advisors and Berry Street Capital have all indicated their support.

The three shareholders together hold about 11.2% stake in the drugmaker.

($1 = 0.7213 pounds)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka, Priyanshi Mandhan and Yadarisha Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

