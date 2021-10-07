Skip to main content

U.N. chief appeals for $8 bln to equitably vaccinate 40% of world in 2021

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a high-level meeting to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action. September 22, 2021. Justin Lane/Pool via REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Thursday for $8 billion to equitably vaccinate 40% of people in all countries by the end of the year as the World Health Organization launched a plan aiming to inoculate 70% of the world by mid-2022.

"Crucially, the success of this plan requires equitable distribution," Guterres told reporters.

"Without a coordinated, equitable approach, a reduction of cases in any one country will not be sustained over time. For everyone's sake, we must urgently bring all countries to a high level of vaccination coverage," he said.

Guterres pushed the Group of 20 rich countries to deliver on their "desire to get the world vaccinated" at a summit in Rome later this month.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

