Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

United Airlines says more than 99% of U.S. employees have been vaccinated

1 minute read
1/2

A United Airlines plane with the Continental Airlines logo on its tail, taxis to the runway while another United plane heads for the gate at O'Hare International airport in Chicago October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Frank Polich

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Tuesday more than 99% of its U.S.-based employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a staff memo, the airline said it will begin the separation process for the less than 1% of employees who decided not to get vaccinated.

In early August, United became the first U.S. carrier to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees. It had set a deadline of Sept. 27 for providing proof of vaccination.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 6:42 PM UTC

COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts

As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report clinical trial results for experimental COVID-19 antiviral pills, rivals are lining up with what they hope will prove to be more potent and convenient oral treatments of their own.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Brazil hospital chain hid COVID-19 deaths, whistleblowers' lawyer tells Senate
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.N. aid chief to Ethiopia on famine in Tigray: 'Get those trucks moving'
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer asks Brazil to authorize booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Costa Rica mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all state workers