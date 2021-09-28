United Airlines says more than 99% of U.S. employees have been vaccinated

A United Airlines plane with the Continental Airlines logo on its tail, taxis to the runway while another United plane heads for the gate at O'Hare International airport in Chicago October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Frank Polich

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Tuesday more than 99% of its U.S.-based employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a staff memo, the airline said it will begin the separation process for the less than 1% of employees who decided not to get vaccinated.

In early August, United became the first U.S. carrier to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees. It had set a deadline of Sept. 27 for providing proof of vaccination.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis

