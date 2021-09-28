Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
United Airlines says more than 99% of U.S. employees have been vaccinated
CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Tuesday more than 99% of its U.S.-based employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a staff memo, the airline said it will begin the separation process for the less than 1% of employees who decided not to get vaccinated.
In early August, United became the first U.S. carrier to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees. It had set a deadline of Sept. 27 for providing proof of vaccination.
