UnitedHealth CEO says no copay for insulin, other critical drugs from 2023

Insulin supplies are pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

July 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Inc (UNH.N) Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty said on Friday that beginning next year there would be no copay or out-of-pocket costs for several critical medicines, including insulin, for fully insured members.

The news comes amid heightened public scrutiny over soaring prices of the life-saving drug, with the U.S. House of Representatives in March passing a bill that caps monthly out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for those with health insurance.

Other medicines in the list include epinephrine for severe allergic reactions and albuterol for acute asthma attacks, Witty said.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

