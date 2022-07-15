UnitedHealth lifts 2022 profit outlook on healthcare services unit's strength

The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings in Santa Ana, California, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) raised its full-year profit forecast for a second straight quarter on Friday, buoyed by strong sales at its Optum healthcare services unit.

The company operates one of the largest U.S. health insurance businesses that offers government and employer-backed health plans, as well as the Optum unit which manages drug benefits and provides medical services.

The Optum unit has been helping UnitedHealth withstand volatility in its health insurance business from pandemic-induced changes in patients' use of medical services.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Revenue at the unit rose 18% to $45.1 billion from a year earlier.

UnitedHealth said it now expects 2022 adjusted profit between $21.40 and $21.90 per share, compared with $21.20 to $21.70 per share forecast earlier.

Net income attributable to the company rose 18.8% to $5.07 billion in the second-quarter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.