UnitedHealth rides on Optum strength to beat profit estimates
Oct 14 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a jump in revenue from its Optum unit that manages drug benefits.
The company is the largest U.S. health insurer and also offers healthcare data analytics services through its fast-growing Optum business.
Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
