UnitedHealth rides on Optum strength to beat profit estimates

The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings in Santa Ana, California, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Oct 14 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a jump in revenue from its Optum unit that manages drug benefits.

The company is the largest U.S. health insurer and also offers healthcare data analytics services through its fast-growing Optum business.

