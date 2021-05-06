Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsUN's IP agency says must maintain "right incentives" for vaccine research

Reuters
1 minute read

A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The U.N.'s World Intellectual Property Organization supports efforts to find ways to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production while ensuring "the right incentives" exist to enable continued investment in innovation, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

The Geneva-based agency would continue to offer expertise to member states to build capacity in technology transfer, licensing of intellectual property, and implementing flexibilities under the World Trade Organization's TRIPS agreement, she said, in response to a request for comment on U.S. President Joe Biden's support for an IP waiver for vaccines. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:00 PM UTCCOVID spreading in rural India; record daily rises in infections, deaths

Hopes that India's deadly second wave of COVID-19 was about to peak were swept away on Thursday as it posted record daily infections and deaths and as the virus spread from cities to villages across the world's second-most populous nation.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsExplainer: COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver talks could still take months
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. schools turn focus to mental health of students reeling from pandemic
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU 'ready to discuss' COVID vaccine patent waiver, says von der Leyen
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna lifts COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $19.2 billion