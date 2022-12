Companies Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Follow















LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Takeda's (4502.T) dengue vaccine has been authorised for use in the European Union, the Japanese drugmaker said on Thursday.

It is the second vaccine approved by the EU for the mosquito-borne disease which causes millions of infections annually.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; editing by Jason Neely











