Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. administers 198.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A person receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Chinatown, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The United States had administered 198,317,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 255,400,665 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

The tally is for Moderna (MRNA.O), Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

On Tuesday, U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

According to the tally posted on April 14, the agency had administered 194,791,836 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 250,998,265 doses.

The agency said 125,822,868 people had received at least one dose while 78,498,290 people had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

A total of 7,771,899 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

