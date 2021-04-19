Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. administers 211.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 211,581,309 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.

A total of 209,406,814 vaccine doses had been administered by April 18, the CDC said.

The agency said 132,321,628 people had received at least one dose while 85,365,180 people were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

A total of 7,780,750 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

