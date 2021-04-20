Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers 213.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 213,388,238 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

A total of 211,581,309 vaccine doses had been administered by April 19, the CDC said.

The agency said 133,266,995 people had received at least one dose while 86,223,506 people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE (PFE.N), as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

A total of 7,780,967 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

