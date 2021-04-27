Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. administers 232.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A nurse draws from a vial of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The United States has administered 232,407,669 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 297,543,635 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Those figures are up from the 230,768,454 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday out of 290,692,005 doses delivered.

The agency said 141,751,857 people had received at least one dose while 96,747,454 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

A total of 7,791,725 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

