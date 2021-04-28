The United States has administered 234,639,414 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 301,857,885 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Those figures are up from the 232,407,669 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Tuesday out of the 297,543,635 doses delivered.

The agency said 142,692,987 people had received at least one dose while 98,044,421 people were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

A total of 7,792,814 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.