Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. administers 234.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reuters
1 minute read

The United States has administered 234,639,414 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 301,857,885 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Those figures are up from the 232,407,669 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Tuesday out of the 297,543,635 doses delivered.

The agency said 142,692,987 people had received at least one dose while 98,044,421 people were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

A total of 7,792,814 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 12:06 PM UTCU.S. govt boosts Moderna COVID-19 vaccine contract to $1.25 bln

Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Wednesday the U.S. government had agreed to increase the contract for the company's COVID-19 vaccine by $236 million to roughly $1.25 billion, to include additional costs related to the shot's studies.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU demands immediate access to UK-made vaccines in AstraZeneca legal battle
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCanada PM says AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, despite blood clot death
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIdaho becomes latest state to pass 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndians rush for vaccines as coronavirus toll tops 200,000