Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. administers 243.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

Jackson Sweeten, 8, gets his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as part of Moderna's pediatric vaccine trial in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., on April 28, 2021. Velocity Clinical Research/Handout via REUTERS

The United States has administered 243,463,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday.

A total of 240,159,677 vaccine doses had been administered by April 30, the CDC said.

The agency said 146,239,208 people had received at least one dose while 103,422,555 people were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE PFE.N, BNTX.O as well as Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

A total of 7,799,933 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country, five scientists who are part of the forum told Reuters.

