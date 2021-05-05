Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. administers 249.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reuters
1 minute read

Registered pharmacist fills a dead volume syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., January 23, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

The United States has administered 249,566,820 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 321,549,335 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Those figures are up from the 247,769,049 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Tuesday out of 318,474,035 doses delivered.

The agency said 148,562,891 people had received at least one dose while 107,346,533 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

A total of 7,804,017 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 7:25 PM UTCBiden says he plans to back WTO waiver for vaccines

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he plans to back a World Trade Organization waiver for vaccine intellectual property and would talk about it later in the day.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAs COVID-19 rages in India, scientist warns further waves ‘inevitable’
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCanada becomes first country to allow Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsYounger people filling up COVID-19 intensive care wards in Americas, PAHO says
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.N. chief pushes voluntary sharing of COVID-19 vaccine licenses