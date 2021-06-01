Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. administers 296.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reuters
1 minute read

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier/File Photo

The United States has administered 296,404,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 366,317,045 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Those figures are up from the 294,928,850 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 30 out of 366,316,945 doses delivered.

The agency said 168,489,729 people had received at least one dose while 135,867,425 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 8:13 PM UTCU.S. Supreme Court rebuffs J&J appeal over $2 billion baby powder judgment

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) bid to overturn a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company's baby powder and other talc products.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsConsider global shortages before giving COVID-19 shots to teens, EU body says
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBrazil vaccination pace slows as production issues halt second doses
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna files for full U.S. approval of COVID-19 vaccine
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCanada panel says COVID-19 shots can be mixed, cases fall steadily