U.S. administers 300.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier/File Photo

The United States has administered 300,268,730 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 371,520,975 doses as of Saturday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 299,120,522 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 4 out of 369,159,075 doses delivered.

The agency said 170,272,150 people had received at least one dose while 138,112,702 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Saturday.

