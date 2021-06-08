Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers 303.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

The United States had administered 303,923,667 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 372,100,285 doses in the country as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 302,851,917 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 7 out of 371,520,735 doses delivered.

The agency said 171,731,584 people had received at least one dose while 140,441,957 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

