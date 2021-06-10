Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers 305.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

The United States has administered 305,687,618 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 372,830,865 doses in the country as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures are up from the 304,753,476 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 9, out of 372,495,525 doses delivered.

The agency said 172,423,605 people had received at least one dose, while 141,583,252 people were fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

