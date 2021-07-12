Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers 334.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

July 12 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 334,600,770 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figure is up from the 334,151,648 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by July 11 out of 387,006,120 doses delivered.

The agency said 184,132,768 people had received at least one dose while 159,266,536 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The number of vaccine doses delivered remained at 387,006,120 as of Monday morning as shipments are not always sent on Sundays, according to the CDC.

Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

