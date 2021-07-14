U.S. administers 335.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Registered Nurse Dorothy Austin inoculates a Detroit resident with a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic led by Central City Integrated Health in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo

July 14 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 335,487,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 388,295,385 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Those figures are up from the 334,942,236 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 13, out of 387,241,530 doses delivered.

The agency said 184,835,149 people had received at least one dose, while 160,126,516 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.