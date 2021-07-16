Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers 336.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

July 16 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 336,604,158 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 389,359,835 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 336,054,953 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by July 15 out of 388,738,495 doses delivered.

The agency said 185,424,899 people had received at least one dose while 160,686,378 people are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

