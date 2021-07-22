Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers 339.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Student Andrea Vaughn receives a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on the campus of the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

July 22 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 339,763,765 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 391,998,625 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Those figures are up from the 339,102,867 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 21 out of 391,248,955 doses delivered.

The agency said 187,216,168 people had received at least one dose while 162,174,165 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru

