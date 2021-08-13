Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers 354.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

Rosa Gallegos, 31, attends a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 354,777,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 414,376,925 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 353,859,894 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 12 out of 411,253,925 doses delivered.

The agency said 197,081,471 people had received at least one dose while 167,699,170 people are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

