U.S. administers 364.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 364,842,701 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 430,118,615 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 363,915,792 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 24 out of 428,529,385 doses delivered.

The agency said 202,500,853 people had received at least one dose while 171,773,370 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru

