Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. administers 370.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 370,212,027 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 441,332,155 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 369,556,911 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 30 out of 440,026,945 doses delivered.

The agency said 205,026,070 people had received at least one dose while 174,121,529 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 996,000 people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 8:52 PM UTC

Ireland to drop almost all COVID-19 restrictions in October

Ireland, which had one of Europe's longest COVID-19 lockdowns, will drop almost all pandemic restrictions in October after one of the continent's most successful vaccine rollouts, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
J&J's HIV vaccine fails trial in latest blow to the field
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
No evidence that Ivory Coast patient had Ebola, says WHO
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
About 14 million in U.S. get first COVID-19 shot in August, up from July