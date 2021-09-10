Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. administers 378.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 378,569,717 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 454,332,805 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 377,622,065 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 9 out of 452,781,195 doses delivered.

The agency said 208,704,230 people had received at least one dose, while 177,899,458 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

More than 1.6 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 7:23 PM UTC

Biden wants resources for OSHA to enforce vaccine mandate -White House

President Joe Biden wants the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to have all the resources it will need to enforce the employer vaccine mandate he unveiled on Thursday, the White House said on Friday.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
COVID-19 vaccines hold strong against Delta, protection waning in older adults
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Qiagen supports White House COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Germany recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women