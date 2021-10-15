Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. administers 406.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A student receives a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on the campus of the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht/File Photo

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 406,570,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 493,139,295 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 405,444,558 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 14 out of 490,951,045 doses delivered.

The agency said 218,318,056 people had received at least one dose while 188,655,196 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

Over 9.7 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

