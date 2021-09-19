Skip to main content

U.S. administers about 385.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

A nurse fills a syringe with Pfizer vaccine as mobile vaccination teams begin visiting every Los Angeles Unified middle and high school campus to deliver first and second doses of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 385,586,012 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 466,561,785 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from 384,911,290 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 18 out of 466,569,635 doses delivered.

The agency said 211,776,515 people had received at least one dose, while 181,382,976 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

Over 2.16 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose for those with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

