Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. administers more than 317 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Syringes with the Pfizer vaccine are prepared for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic aimed at youths ages 12 or older at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

June 19 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 317,117,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 379,003,410 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 316,048,776 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 18 out of 377,935,390 doses delivered.

The agency said 176,737,141 people had received at least one dose while 149,125,164 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna MRNA.O and Pfizer/BioNTech PFE.N, BNTX.O, as well as Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

