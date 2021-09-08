Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. administers nearly 377 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Floyd's Family Pharmacy as cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surge in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, U.S., August 5, 2021.REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 376,955,132 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 450,584,465 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 375,995,378 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 7.

The agency said 208,024,209 people had received at least one dose, while 177,104,652 people are fully vaccinated, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

More than 1.5 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 3:22 PM UTC

EU lists rare nerve disorder as possible side-effect of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Europe's medicines regulator has added an extremely rare nerve-damaging disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a possible side-effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, regular safety updates from the watchdog showed on Wednesday.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Mexican president says court ruling on abortion should be respected
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Countries should prioritize pregnant, breastfeeding women for COVID-19 shots -PAHO
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Novavax begins early-stage trial for combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. administers nearly 377 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC