U.S. administers nearly 445 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Coraline Carvalho, 6, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine while being held by her mother in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 444,789,186 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 558,460,315 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 443,374,199 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 16 out of 556,077,145 doses delivered.

The agency said 228,175,638 people had received at least one dose while 195,612,365 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 31.5 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

