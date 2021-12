U.S. appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine-or-test rule for U.S. workplaces

A general view of the skyline of Manhattan as seen from the One World Trade Center Tower in New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

WILMINGTON, Del, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, a Biden administration rule that covers 80 million American workers.

The ruling by the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which applies to businesses with least 100 workers.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.