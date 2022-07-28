1 minute read
U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The United States has the capacity to conduct 60,000-80,000 tests for monkeypox virus per week, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said on Thursday.
When the monkeypox outbreak began, the U.S. was able to conduct only 6,000 tests per week, Becerra told reporters during a telephone briefing.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen and Caroline Humer; Writing by Katharine Jackson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.