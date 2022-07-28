U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks to attendees during the National Action Network National Convention in New York City, U.S., April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The United States has the capacity to conduct 60,000-80,000 tests for monkeypox virus per week, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said on Thursday.

When the monkeypox outbreak began, the U.S. was able to conduct only 6,000 tests per week, Becerra told reporters during a telephone briefing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen and Caroline Humer; Writing by Katharine Jackson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.