U.S. CDC advisers recommend COVID booster for children 5-11
May 19 (Reuters) - A panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday voted to recommend that all children aged 5 to 11 should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose at least five months after completing the primary vaccination course.
Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler
