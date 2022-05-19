U.S. CDC advisers recommend COVID booster for children 5-11

A girl receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

May 19 (Reuters) - A panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday voted to recommend that all children aged 5 to 11 should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose at least five months after completing the primary vaccination course.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

