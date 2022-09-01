U.S. CDC advisers vote to back Omicron-specific COVID vaccine boosters

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A nurse fills up syringes with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines for residents who are over 50 years old and immunocompromised and are eligible to receive their second booster shots in Waterford, Michigan, U.S., April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin/

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday voted to recommend use of COVID-19 booster shots redesigned to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus for people aged 12 years and older.

The panel members voted 13-to-1 in favor of both the updated boosters by Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech (22UAy.DE) and Moderna .

The so-called bivalent shots also include the original version of the virus targeted by all previous COVID-19 vaccines.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru Editing by Bill Berkrot

