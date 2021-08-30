Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. CDC advisers vote in favor of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Aug 30 (Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday unanimously recommended the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people over age 16, an important step after the vaccine gained full U.S. approval by the Food and Drug Administration last week.
