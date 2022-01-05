U.S. CDC advisers vote in favor of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for ages 12 to 17

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pediatric vaccine are pictured in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Jan 5 (Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday voted in favor of recommending that booster shots of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine should be available to 12- to 17-year-olds.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot

