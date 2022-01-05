Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. CDC advisers vote in favor of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for ages 12 to 17
Jan 5 (Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday voted in favor of recommending that booster shots of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine should be available to 12- to 17-year-olds.
