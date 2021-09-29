Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. CDC calls for increased COVID-19 vaccinations among pregnant people
Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday issued a health advisory to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among people who are pregnant, recently pregnant or trying to become pregnant, to prevent serious illness and deaths.
The CDC said its data showed only 31% of pregnant people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.