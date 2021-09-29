U.S. CDC calls for increased COVID-19 vaccinations among pregnant people

A pregnant woman receives a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday issued a health advisory to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among people who are pregnant, recently pregnant or trying to become pregnant, to prevent serious illness and deaths.

The CDC said its data showed only 31% of pregnant people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.