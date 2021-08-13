Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. CDC panel recommends use of COVID-19 vaccine boosters in immunocompromised
1 minute read
Aug 13 (Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday voted in favor of allowing people with compromised immune systems to receive extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O).
Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New Jersey Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.