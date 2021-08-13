U.S. CDC panel recommends use of COVID-19 vaccine boosters in immunocompromised

Olga Orduna, 46, has her temperature taken before receiving her second coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a back-to-school clinic in South Gate, Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Aug 13 (Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday voted in favor of allowing people with compromised immune systems to receive extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O).

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New Jersey Editing by Chris Reese

