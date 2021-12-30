U.S. CDC recommends against cruise travel as COVID-19 cases resurge

The "Seven Seas Mariner" cruise ship traveling from Florida passes through the Panama Canal after it was barred from docking by local authorities in Cartagena, Colombia, on Wednesday due to COVID-19 infections on board, on the outskirts of Panama City, Panama December 23, 2021. REUTERS/Erick Marciscano

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should avoid cruise travel regardless of vaccination status, following a jump in onboard COVID-19 cases, in a major blow to the industry that has been ravaged by the pandemic.

The CDC on Thursday raised its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice level for cruise ships to 4, its highest warning level.

"Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," the health agency said.

With several cruise ships already on the seas, the CDC said the passengers should get tested three to five days after their trip ends, and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

The CDC has investigated or started an investigation into COVID-19 cases on more than 85 ships already. It had eased its warnings for cruises by a notch from the highest level in June after cases had eased.

