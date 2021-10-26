Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. CDC says Walmart spray behind melioidosis outbreak
Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday confirmed that an aromatherapy spray sold by Walmart (WMT.N) or one of its ingredients caused four melioidosis infections earlier this year.
Walmart was recalling about 3,900 bottles of the spray, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said last week. read more
Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath
