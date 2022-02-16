U.S. weighing next phase of COVID as Omicron wanes, officials say

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention answers questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and new emerging variants at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 11, 2022. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Wednesday said they are preparing for the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic as Omicron-related cases decline, including updating CDC guidance on mask-wearing and shoring up U.S. testing capacity.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is weighing new COVID-19 guidance, including on when to wear face masks, the agency's chief told reporters, adding that hospital capacity will be a key metric.

Tom Inglesby, the White House's adviser for COVID-19 testing, also said the administration had issued a formal request for information to related companies about how to bolster the nation's testing capacity, including details about supply-chain challenges and market volatility.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The industry's response will help direct U.S. investment, he said at a news briefing.

The plans come as a growing number of U.S. states have begun to ease COVID-19 restrictions as cases decline.

"Our highest, first priority is fighting Omicron," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said. "At the same time, we are preparing for the future."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Ahmed Aboulenein in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.