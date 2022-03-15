U.S., EU, India, S. Africa reach tentative pact on COVID vaccine IP waiver -sources
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The United States, European Union, India and South Africa have reached a tentative agreement on a long-sought limited intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines, sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.
The tentative agreement among a narrower group of countries needs approvals from those parties' capitals, the sources said, and would apply only to patents for COVID-19 vaccines - much narrower in scope than a broad World Trade Organization waiver backed by the United States.
