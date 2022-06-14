U.S. FDA advisers back authorization of Moderna COVID vaccine for ages 6-17

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

June 13 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended the authorization of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for children and teens aged 6 to 17 years of age.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

