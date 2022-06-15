U.S. FDA advisers back Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for small children

Moderna's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Wednesday recommended the authorization of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months through 5 years, an important step toward immunizing millions children who have been ineligible for the shots during the pandemic.

The same panel of outside experts is expected to vote within an hour on whether or not to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), vaccine for children aged 6 months through 4 years old.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

