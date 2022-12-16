U.S. FDA advisers to weigh on updating initial COVID vaccine doses















Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it planned to hold a meeting of outside experts on Jan. 26 to discuss whether and how the composition for initial doses of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines should be modified.

The agency's advisers are also expected to weigh in on whether the composition and schedule for booster doses should also be adjusted.

Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency's emergency task force had concluded that bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, which target the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











