An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS

Nov 30 (Reuters) - A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday voted in favor of authorizing Merck & Co (MRK.N) oral COVID-19 pill, saying the drug's benefits outweigh its potential risks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.