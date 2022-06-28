1 minute read
U.S. FDA advisers recommend inclusion of Omicron component for COVID boosters
June 28 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday overwhelmingly recommended the inclusion of an Omicron component for COVID-19 booster vaccines in the fall.
The panel of advisers voted 19-2 in favor of the recommendation.
Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
