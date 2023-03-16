U.S. FDA advisers vote in favor of full approval for Pfizer's COVID pill Paxlovid

Companies Pfizer Inc Follow















March 16 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. health regulator on Thursday voted in favor of recommending a full approval for Pfizer's (PFE.N) COVID-19 pill Paxlovid in adults at high risk of progression to severe disease.

The Food and Drug Administration's panel of external advisers voted 16-to-1 in favor of the drug's benefits outweighing its risk for some adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

